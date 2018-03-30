Warriors' Klay Thompson: Officially probable Saturday

Thompson (thumb) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings.

Coach Steve Kerr noted at Friday's practice that Thompson has a "good chance" of playing Saturday, which is reflected in his designation. Assuming he takes the floor, he'll presumably re-enter the starting five. Look for more word after the team's morning shootaround.

