Warriors' Klay Thompson: Officially probable Saturday
Thompson (thumb) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings.
Coach Steve Kerr noted at Friday's practice that Thompson has a "good chance" of playing Saturday, which is reflected in his designation. Assuming he takes the floor, he'll presumably re-enter the starting five. Look for more word after the team's morning shootaround.
