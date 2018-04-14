Warriors' Klay Thompson: On fire in easy win
Thompson finished with 27 points (11-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 victory over the Spurs.
Thompson had a night out Saturday, missing just two shots on his way to a game-high 27 points. The Warriors came to play in the first game of the playoffs, putting their sketchy late regular-season form behind them. Thompson is going to need to continue to do more on the offensive end until Steph Curry (knee) returns in the second round of the playoffs.
