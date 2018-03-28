Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out again Thursday vs. Bucks

Thompson (thumb) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Thompson was able to resume shooting with his right hand earlier in the week, so he appears to be trending towards a return in the near future. That said, the Warriors have locked up a playoff spot and have no real reason to rush Thompson back, so he'll remain out Thursday and could potentially miss a handful more games after that as well as a precautionary measure. Look for Thompson to continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis and a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming until he's taking part in full-contact practices. In the meantime, both Nick Young and Parick McCaw should see added minutes on the wing.