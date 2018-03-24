Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out at least a few more games

Thompson (thumb) is expected to remain out for at least three more games, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Warriors are still taking a cautious approach with the sharpshooter, who is nursing a fracture in his right thumb. Coach Steve Kerr said the team doesn't have a firm return timetable, but he intimated that Thompson wouldn't be back until next weekend, at the absolute earliest. The Warriors, who are virtually locked into a top-two seed in the West, have no real reason to rush Thompson back, particularly amid other injuries to Kevin Durant (ribs) and Stephen Curry (knee). Expect Nick Young and Patrick McCaw to continue to pick up increased minutes so long as Thompson remains out.