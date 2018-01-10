Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out for rest Wednesday

Thompson will sit out Wednesday's game against the Clippers for rest.

The Warriors are set to be without both Thompson and Steph Curry (ankle), so they'll be without both key pieces of their All-Star backcourt. Thompson is just sitting out for rest, however, so there's no worries about an injury keeping him out longer than just this one game. That said, with the Warriors' usual starting backcourt sidelined, look for guys like Shaun Livingston, Andre Iguodala, Nick Young and Patrick McCaw to all pick up increased minutes. Thompson should rejoin the lineup Friday against Milwaukee.