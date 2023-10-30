Thompson (knee soreness) will miss Monday's game against New Orleans, Anthony Slater of The Athleticreports.
Thompson joins Jonathan Kuminga as inactive, setting up a busy night for Moses Moody, Chris Paul, Gary Payton and Cory Joseph. Thompson played in Sunday's game and his next chance to take the court will be Wednesday against Sacramento.
