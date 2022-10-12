Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thompson (rest/knee) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Trail Blazers but might play Friday, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports
Thompson has yet to play in the preseason due to load management. There is no indication that the sharpshooter will miss any regular season action, but he is questionable to play in Friday's preseason game against the Nuggets.
