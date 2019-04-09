Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out Tuesday
Thompson will not play Tuesday against the Pelicans due to a sore right knee.
The Warriors are just being cautious with one of their five All-NBA-caliber players, and Thompson will also be joined on the inactive list by Kevin Durant (illness), Andre Iguodala (toe) and Andrew Bogut (rest).
