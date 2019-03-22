Warriors' Klay Thompson: Overcomes slow start

Thompson generated 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 112-89 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Thompson's night began rather abysmally, as he failed to find the net on his first seven attempts, five of them three-point tries. The veteran guard then found his stroke, going 7-for-11 the rest of the way. However, most of his success came from in front of the arc, as Thompson's success rate of 16.7 percent from distance was his worst since failing on all four shots from behind the arc versus the Clippers on Jan. 18. Despite the uneven night Thursday, Thompson remains heavily involved heading into the fantasy postseason, as he's taken no fewer than 18 attempts in any of the last 10 games.