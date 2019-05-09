Warriors' Klay Thompson: Paces team in scoring in Game 5

Thompson finished with 27 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 victory over the Rockets.

Thompson had his best game of the series Wednesday, ending with a team-high 27 points including five triples. He was on fire to begin the game and despite cooling off, still managed to hit a number of clutch baskets including a game-sealing layup. Kevin Durant (calf) left the game early and has to be considered questionable for Game 6. If he is forced to sit out, Thompson will need to be at his best once again if the Warriors are to eliminate the Rockets on their home floor.