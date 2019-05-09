Warriors' Klay Thompson: Paces team in scoring in Game 5

Thompson finished with 27 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 victory over the Rockets.

Thompson had his best game of the series Wednesday, ending with a team-high 27 points including five triples. He was on fire to begin the game and despite cooling off, still managed to hit a number of clutch baskets including a game-sealing layup. Kevin Durant (calf) left the game early and has to be considered questionable for Game 6. If he is forced to sit out, Thompson will need to be at his best once again if the Warriors are to eliminate the Rockets on their home floor.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...