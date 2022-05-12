Thompson had 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 134-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Warriors were blown out by Memphis in Game 5, and Thompson was one of very few bright spots for Golden State in the loss. After missing all seven of his three-point tries in Game 4, the sharpshooter bounced back with a 3-for-6 effort from beyond the arc en route to a team-high 19 points. Thompson has exceeded the 20-point mark only once so far in the series, yet he and the Warriors can close things out with a win in Game 6 on Friday.