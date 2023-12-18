Thompson notched 28 points (11-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Stephen Curry was struggling through one of the worst games of his career, forcing Thompson to put on the gas and shoot the ball more frequently. He found the bottom of the basket in five of 10 attempts from long range and made some mid-range shots for a team-leading total. Thompson's performance followed up an excellent 30-point showing against the Clippers, putting more distance from his tepid outing against the Suns, where he managed only seven points.