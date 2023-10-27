Thompson said Friday that he plans on playing in as many back-to-backs as possible during the 2023-24 regular season, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

When asked about potentially playing in both halves of the Warriors' upcoming back-to-back Sunday in Houston and Monday in New Orleans, Thompson said, "that's the plan. I plan to play in as many games as I can." The veteran is clearly confident with his heath at the moment after battling injuries over the last five years, but Golden State will presumably proceed with caution. Last year, Thompson submitted his first full campaign since 2018-19, starting all 69 of his appearances while playing 33.0 minutes per game.