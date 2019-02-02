Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plans to play Saturday

Thompson (illness) informed coach Steve Kerr that he intends on playing Saturday against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

This isn't an official confirmation of Thompson's availability, but all signs are pointing to him taking the court against the Lakers following a one-game absence due to an illness. Thompson had a slow start to the season behind the arc, but he shot 47.5 percent from distance in January.

More News
Our Latest Stories