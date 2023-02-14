Thompson (rest) will play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers, which is the second night of a back-to-back.

Tuesday marks the first time Thompson has played both ends of a back-to-back since returning from his two-year absence resulting from a torn ACL and Achilles. The veteran has been aggressive this season, launching career highs in both field-goal attempts (18.4) and three-point attempts (10.7). Since the calendar flipped to 2023, he's averaged 25.8 points on 45/42/90 shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 35.3 minutes. With Stephen Curry (lower leg) out through the All-Star break, and possibly longer, Thompson will presumably continue taking on more offensive responsibilities.