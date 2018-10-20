Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plays complementary role in win

Thompson generated 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in the Warriors' 124-123 win over the Jazz on Friday.

Thompson played a somewhat unfamiliar secondary role Friday, with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry combining for 49 shot attempts. Even Draymond Green outpaced Thompson by putting the ball up on 12 occasions, a relatively rare occurrence. It's been an underwhelming start to the season for Thompson (13.0 points on 31.0 percent shooting over the first two games), but given his prior body of work, that's a funk he's bound to snap out of in short order. He'll look for his first 20-point effort of the new campaign against the Nuggets on Sunday.