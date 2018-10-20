Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plays complementary role in win
Thompson generated 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in the Warriors' 124-123 win over the Jazz on Friday.
Thompson played a somewhat unfamiliar secondary role Friday, with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry combining for 49 shot attempts. Even Draymond Green outpaced Thompson by putting the ball up on 12 occasions, a relatively rare occurrence. It's been an underwhelming start to the season for Thompson (13.0 points on 31.0 percent shooting over the first two games), but given his prior body of work, that's a funk he's bound to snap out of in short order. He'll look for his first 20-point effort of the new campaign against the Nuggets on Sunday.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles yet again versus Thunder•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp in return to action•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out Monday to rest•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Explodes for 30 points in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Modest production in Game 3 win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...