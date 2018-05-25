Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plays well through knee issues in Game 5
Thompson (knee) turned in 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 43 minutes during Golden State's 98-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday.
Thompson shook off the knee strain he'd picked up in Tuesday's Game 4 defeat to check in behind only Kevin Durant in scoring for the Warriors. The 28-year-old actually generated his best scoring total since Game 1 of the series, while his 57.1 percent success rates from both the field and long distance were his best since Game 2 of the first-round series versus the Spurs. Thompson will look to provide an encore performance in Saturday's win-or-go-home Game 6.
