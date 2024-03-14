Thompson totaled eight points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 loss to Dallas.

Thompson struggled badly from the field and missed 10 of his 13 shots, including five of his three-point attempts. Even though Thompson delivered some impressive performances off the bench, and knowing he shouldn't post these numbers on a regular basis going forward, it's clear he's struggling when tasked with a bigger role on offense. He'll hope to bounce back against the Lakers on Saturday.