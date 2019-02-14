Warriors' Klay Thompson: Poor shooting night Wednesday

Thompson finished with nine points (2-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After five straight games scoring at least 22 points, Thompson was ice-cold Wednesday, making just 2-of-16 from the field. The eight assists marked a season-high for Thompson which at least provided one positive for his owners. The break may have come at just the right time for the Warriors who certainly didn't look at their best in this one. Thompson should be able to bounce back quite quickly as the Warriors continues to strive for the number one seed.