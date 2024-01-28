Thompson accumulated 24 points (9-24 FG, 6-17 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 47 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 145-144 double-overtime loss to the Lakers.

The 33-year-old still isn't producing quite as consistently as he used to, but Thompson does seem to be getting closer to his old form. Through 11 games in January, he's scored in single digits only once and is averaging 20.0 points, 4.1 threes, 3.1 assists and 2.6 boards while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.