Thompson had 19 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-109 victory over the Pistons.

Thompson managed 19 points despite a tepid shooting night, converting only 33.3 percent of his shots. With Chris Paul (hand) sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Warriors will need the rest of the frontcourt firing on all cylinders, and successful nights beyond the arc from Thompson will be key to that effort.