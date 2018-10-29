Warriors' Klay Thompson: Posts modest outing in win

Thompson logged 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 win over the Nets.

Thompson's stat line wasn't awful, but he seemed a bit out of sorts on Sunday and didn't really get involved in the offense as much as usual. He seemed to be playing a lot of catch-and-shoot rather than creating more ball movement. He connected on 8-of-17 from the floor, however. Thompson is by far the streakiest member of the Warriors'starting five, and also the cheapest in the DFS industry.