Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pours in 19 in Game 3 win

Thompson posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Golden State's 110-97 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Thompson continued his stellar shooting, hitting the 50.0 percent mark from the field at a minimum for the third time in as many games to open the series. The 28-year-old sharpshooter is draining his 16.3 attempts per game at a 63.3 percent clip overall against the Spurs and will look to play a pivotal part in helping clinch a series sweep Sunday in Game 4.