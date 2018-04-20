Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pours in 19 in Game 3 win
Thompson posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Golden State's 110-97 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Thompson continued his stellar shooting, hitting the 50.0 percent mark from the field at a minimum for the third time in as many games to open the series. The 28-year-old sharpshooter is draining his 16.3 attempts per game at a 63.3 percent clip overall against the Spurs and will look to play a pivotal part in helping clinch a series sweep Sunday in Game 4.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Another red-hot shooting night Monday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: On fire in easy win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles from the field in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Red-hot from field in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Solid complementary effort in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Totals 16 points on 16 shots•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....