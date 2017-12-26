Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pours in 24 points on Monday
Thompson contributed 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 99-92 win over the Cavaliers.
Thompson continued to handle the heavy lifting in the Warriors backcourt with Stephen Curry (ankle) still on the mend, shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc. Thompson is currently enjoying career-highs in both of those categories this season. While Thompson is due for a minor course correction in production when Curry returns, he's still one of the leagues elite shooting guards and should be utilized in all formats.
