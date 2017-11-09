Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pours in 28 points against the Timberwolves

Thompson recorded 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-12 #Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 125-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Thompson drilled six of his twenty field-goal attempts from long range and helped spur a sensational 44-point third quarter as the Warriors pulled away after holding a one-point lead at the half. The Warriors looked great even without Kevin Durant (thigh) and Thompson was a key part of that effort. He's having a stellar first few weeks, averaging 20.3 points per game coming into tonight's contest.