Thompson (back) fully participated in Thursday's practice session, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Thompson sat out Tuesday against the Thunder due to lower back soreness, but coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that the 33-year-old feels "fine." Barring any setbacks, Thompson appears to be trending toward suiting up Friday against Sacramento.
