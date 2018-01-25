Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable for Thursday
Thompson is dealing with a left glute contusion, but is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Thompson likely picked up the injury during Tuesday's tilt with the Knicks, though it's apparently just a minor issue considering he's fully expected to play Thursday. Look for Thompson to test out the injury during morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability, and if all goes well, he should take on his typical role in the starting lineup. Thompson has posted back-to-back single-digit scoring performances despite only having failed to reach 10 points one other time this season, so he'll be looking for a bounce-back performance if he does indeed play.
