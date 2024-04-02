Thompson is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks with right foot tendinitis.
The "probable" tag suggests Thompson should be able to see decent minutes and handle his regular workload Tuesday, but the Warriors will nonetheless exercise caution with the veteran. Thompson is averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent from deep over his last 10 games.
