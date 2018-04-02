Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable for Tuesday

Thompson (thumb) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The designation is likely just precautionary, as Thompson has now played in back-to-back games after missing a stretch with a fractured thumb. Thompson had 25 points in Saturday's win over the Kings and followed up with 23 points in a win over Phoenix on Sunday.

