Thompson (knee) is officially probable to play in Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Thompson was absent from Monday's victory over New Orleans, but he's trending to only have a one game absence. Thompson's knee soreness is a day-to-day issue.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out Monday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Iffy for Monday's contest•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Solid output against Rockets•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plans on playing back-to-backs•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Set for more minutes Friday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ends campaign with dud•