Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable for Wednesday
Thompson (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Thompson suffered a mild ankle sprain during Monday's win over Phoenix, but the injury doesn't appear significant. Confirmation on his status should come prior to tipoff, but Thompson figures to be in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't return after suffering ankle sprain•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plays complementary role in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles yet again versus Thunder•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp in return to action•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out Monday to rest•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...