Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable Saturday
Thompson is nursing a tight lower back, and listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies as a result.
This is the first time Thompson has showed up on the injury report with this problem, but his probable designation indicates the issue is not all that serious. Still, the Warriors are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set, and with Steph Curry (ankle) expected to return, the team could ultimately err on the side of caution with their starting shooting guard. He is still likely to play, but it may be wise to check on his status closer to game-time.
