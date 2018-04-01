Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable Sunday vs. Suns
Thompson (thumb) is probable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Thompson returned from a fractured right thumb on Saturday and is likely listed as probable merely as a precaution in case he feels any lingering soreness after his first game back. Look for Nick Young to pick up some extra minutes if Thompson is held out or limited.
