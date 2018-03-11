Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable Wednesday vs. Lakers
Thompson is dealing with a right thumb sprain and is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.
The Warriors will take Monday off and resume practice on Tuesday, which leaves Thompson time to rest his injured thumb. Look for more updates to likely come on Wednesday morning. Nick Young (hip) is also probable for the contest, but if both guards are sidelined the Warriors would be very limited in the back court.
