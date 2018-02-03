Warriors' Klay Thompson: Puts up 20 points on Friday
Thompson provided 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-104 win over the Kings.
Thompson has another good outing on Friday after being one of the only bright spots for the Warriors in an embarrassing loss to the Jazz earlier in the week. Thompson had a slightly below-average January, as he averaged 19.3 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists in 13 games, which all fall short of his season averages. Thompson remains a premier target at shooting guard despite his propensity for erratic production from time to time.
