Warriors' Klay Thompson: Puts up 21 points in solid effort
Thompson recorded 21 points (8-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt) and five assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 141-128 win over the Grizzlies.
Thompson's output wasn't hurt much by the return of Steph Curry, as he delivered yet another great performance. He's averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over his last 10 games, and has converted 42 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in that span. Thompson should keep things going as the Warriors travel to Dallas next week.
