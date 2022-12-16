Thompson is questionable to play in Friday's matchup with the 76ers due to left knee soreness.
Thompson is questionable to play Friday after sitting out Wednesday. If the sharpshooter doesn't play versus Philadelphia, it would be his first missed game of the season that wasn't part of a back-to-back. Thompson's potential absence would likely mean extended minutes for Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo.
