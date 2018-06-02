Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Game 2
Thompson (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Thompson suffered the injury during Game 1 when J.R. Smith slipped on a steal attempt and crashed into Thompson's legs. Thompson went to the locker room, but eventually returned, finishing out the contest seemingly without hindrance, dropping 24 points in 45 minutes on 8-of-16 shooting. However, he was walking with a noticeable limp immediately after the game and during Saturday's media availability, and it was revealed that the swelling and stiffness of his ankle had increased. While Thompson "optimistic" that he'll be available, the Warriors has opted to officially list him as questionable. More information should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to take the floor for Game 2, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Quinn Cook and Shaun Livingston could all see extra run.
