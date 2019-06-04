Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Game 3 with Hamstring Strain

Thompson suffered a hamstring strain Sunday and will likely be questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Raptors, Shams reports.

Thompson was playing a strong game Sunday before landing awkwardly on a jumpshot in the fourth quarter and missing the remainder of the game. After the game, Thompson was confident that he would play in Game 3, and an MRI has now confirmed that he suffered a strained hamstring. Thompson will test the hamstring over the next two days, and more information on his status should come out closer to the game.