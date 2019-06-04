Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Game 3

Thompson suffered a left hamstring strain Sunday and will likely be listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thompson was enjoying a strong outing in Sunday's win before landing awkwardly on a jump shot in the fourth quarter and missing the remainder of the game. After the contest, Thompson expressed confidence that he would play in Game 3, so he's presumably still optimistic about his chances after an MRI confirmed that he suffered a strained hamstring rather than anything more serious. Thompson will test the hamstring over the next two days before the Warriors make an official ruling on his status.