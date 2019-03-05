Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Tuesday
Thompson (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Thompson underwent an MRI on his right knee, which came back clean. More information regarding his status should come out following the team's shootaround Tuesday. If Thompson is unable to play, Alfonzo McKinnie could be in line for another spot start.
