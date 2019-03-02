Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable Saturday

Thompson is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to a sore right knee.

It is unclear when Thompson's knee began acting up, but the Warriors did just complete a back-to-back set Thursday. His status will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off once he goes through warmups. Thus, he is looking like a game-time decision. Andre Iguodala and Alfonzo McKinnie would presumably be in line for bigger workloads should he ultimately sit out.