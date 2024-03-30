Thompson (knee) is questionable to face the Spurs on Sunday.
Thompson was a late scratch before Friday's game against the Hornets due to right knee tendinitis, and it remains to be seen if he can feature against the Spurs. Chris Paul could stay in the starting lineup if Thompson can't play Sunday.
