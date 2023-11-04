Thompson is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Cavaliers due to right adductor tightness.

Thompson had been dealing with left knee soreness in recent weeks, but this is an entirely new injury, and it remains to be seen if he'll end up playing against the Cavaliers or not, as Golden State tends to be cautious when it comes to their star players and potential injury situations. Thompson has started in each of his five appearances this season and is averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from deep.