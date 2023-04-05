Thompson (low back soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the Thunder.
Thompson is a late addition to Golden State's injury report. If the Warriors end up holding Thompson out, we could see guys like Anthony Lamb and Gary Payton get an extended look.
