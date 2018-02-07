Warriors' Klay Thompson: Quiet in blowout defeat

Thompson collected 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 loss to the Thunder.

Thompson was able to generate his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort, but his point total left plenty to be desired. The 27-year-old has now shot 40.0 percent or less in four of the last eight games, and he's drained only 30.8 percent of his 13 attempts from three-point range over the last pair of contests. Thompson also had three single-digit scoring efforts in the final five games of January, so he's essentially going through one of his more unproductive stretches of the campaign. He'll look to bounce back against the Mavericks on Thursday.