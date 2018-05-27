Warriors' Klay Thompson: Records game-high 35 points in Saturday's win

Thompson finished with 35 points (13-23 FG, 9-14 FG), six rebounds, four steals and two assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-86 victory over Houston.

Thompson led the way for the Warriors, draining nine triples on his way to a game-high 35 points. He kept the Warriors within reach early as the Rockets went ballistic in the first quarter. On the back of his dynamic shooting, the Warriors were eventually able to overcome a 17 point deficit to record a 29 point victory. He will look to keep his hot shooting going in Houston on Monday as the Warriors look to once again return to the NBA Finals.