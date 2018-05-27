Warriors' Klay Thompson: Records game-high 35 points in Saturday's win
Thompson finished with 35 points (13-23 FG, 9-14 FG), six rebounds, four steals and two assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-86 victory over Houston.
Thompson led the way for the Warriors, draining nine triples on his way to a game-high 35 points. He kept the Warriors within reach early as the Rockets went ballistic in the first quarter. On the back of his dynamic shooting, the Warriors were eventually able to overcome a 17 point deficit to record a 29 point victory. He will look to keep his hot shooting going in Houston on Monday as the Warriors look to once again return to the NBA Finals.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plays well through knee issues in Game 5•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: In for Game 5•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expected to play in Game 5•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Thursday's Game 5•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Strains knee, expects to play in Game 5•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Totals 13 points in Game 3 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....