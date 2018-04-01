Warriors' Klay Thompson: Red-hot from field in return
Thompson (thumb) totaled 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 112-96 win over the Kings.
Thompson jumped right back into the swing of things after an eight-game absence, a particularly impressive feat considering how his thumb injury likely prevented him from getting much shooting work in over the last couple of weeks. The 28-year-old thus finished his injury-shortened March with three straight 20-point efforts, and he should continue to see elevated scoring responsibility for what's left of the regular season with backcourt mate Stephen Curry (knee) projected to remain sidelined.
