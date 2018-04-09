Warriors' Klay Thompson: Red-hot from field in win
Thompson poured in a game-high 34 points (14-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt) and added three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 win over the Suns.
Thompson netted 22 of his 34 points -- including 19 consecutive at one point -- in the first quarter, laying the foundation for what would turn out to be a prolific night. The 28-year-old's scoring total was his best since Jan. 17 and served as yet another stellar effort since his return from an eight-game absence due to a thumb injury. Factoring in Sunday's production, Thompson has averaged 22.7 points (on 50.9 percent shooting), 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 33.5 minutes in the six contests during that span. Given the caliber of his performances, he's clearly riding into the postseason wielding a hot hand.
