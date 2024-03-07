Thompson will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Thompson will slide back to the bench after a two-game stint in the starting lineup. He'll be replaced by Brandin Podziemski, who missed the last two games with a knee injury but is now healthy. In six games with the reserves, Thompson is averaging 19.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists.